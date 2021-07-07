Christ’s Hospital students achieve ‘phenomenal’ results

The IB pupils followed the non-examinable route for qualification because of the pandemic and, said a spokesperson, “achieved a phenomenal set of results, the strongest of any previous Christ’s Hospital IB cohorts.”

The students’ average points score was 40.3 out of 45 - equivalent to 248 UCAS points or A*, A*, A*, B, B at A2-Level.

Forty nine per cent of all the grades awarded were top Level 7 and 83 per cent of them were Level 6 or 7.

Students at Christ's Hospital celebrate success in their studies

Seven pupils achieved 40+ points and almost all the pupils achieved 36 points or higher.

Headteacher Simon Reid saudL “This is a remarkable set of results, and it captures the achievements of a particularly talented and engaged set of individuals.”

He added: “Despite the challenges encountered over the last two years, all IB pupils should rightly be proud of this strong and well-deserved set of results. “They are testament to the pupils’ acumen, resilience, and fortitude as they embraced all that they were offered by the IB and Christ’s Hospital.

“We wish them all the very best for the future.”