Christmas newborns and families receive festive treats from University of Chichester

Staff from the University of Chichester have been raising Christmas cheer by donating gifts to the parents of babies staying in St Richard’s Hospital over the festive season.

Around 100 presents were given to the neonatal unit at the hospital, which provides intensive care to premature and sick babies.

Presents were pre-wrapped so parents, carers, and siblings of poorly babies could open a present on Christmas Day

The collection, arranged by Chichester’s branch of the Association of University Administrators (AUA), included pre-wrapped items so that parents, carers, and siblings of poorly babies could open a present on Christmas Day.

Laura Keeley, who works in the university’s data protection team, said: “It was lovely to see how happy the neonatal unit staff were to have gifts for families on the ward, and to know that the families really appreciate receiving them.

“I hope that we have also reminded the doctors and nurses that their community in Chichester appreciates the sacrifices they make over Christmas to help others.”

Presents donated by staff at the university included toiletries and sweet and savoury treats, for parents and carers, as well as slippers, socks, candles, and books.

For siblings, gifts of stickers, games, colouring books, and toys were donated.

Members of the AUA hosted a coffee morning to network with colleagues across the university and wrap the gifts for donation.

The association is a professional body for the university’s professional services staff to share best practice across the sector.

The event was a way of bringing together members and non-members of the association in the lead up to Christmas.

Collection co-organiser Analise French, an AUA advocate at the university, said: “The staff at the neonatal unit were moved at just how many gifts were donated.

“Christmas is a time for family so hopefully small gestures such as this will provide some happiness to those who need it most.”

