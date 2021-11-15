From popping into a local family-run bakery for a loaf of bread, or buying a quirky gift from an independent shop, by shopping locally people can help local business owners and communities to recover from the challenges of the last two years.

The Observer has joined forces with Chichester District Council and V2 Radio to encourage people to support local and get behind our local businesses.

With a whole range of fantastic local businesses and festive events taking place there is plenty of opportunity to support our local community this Christmas.

There are lots of festive events taking place this year. Picture by Goble Photography

Councillor Tony Dignum, cabinet member for growth, place and regeneration at Chichester District Council, said: “Now more than ever, we all need to play our part in supporting our district businesses. They are vital for thriving communities and the local economy, and they also play an important role in aiding our local recovery from this terrible pandemic.

“By using local businesses, you can help sustain and create jobs in our communities. This helps to make for a better place to live and work, where people can socialise as well as shop. Local businesses also generate revenue to support other community services that we all access.

“With the fantastic range of businesses across our district, you’re also spoilt for choice. Small and local businesses often stock items that are made locally and aren’t available anywhere else, providing a great range of choice and unique products. Independent retailers also offer competitive prices and often reward regular customers or offer great deals that can’t be found in major outlets.

“To encourage people to shop locally, we are introducing a package of parking incentives to further support local businesses this Christmas. These offers include: selecting two hours and getting a third free in most council-owned car parks across the district in December, when using the MiPermit app; free parking every weekend in December in the Avenue de Chartres car park in Chichester; and, free parking after 4pm in the Avenue de Chartres car park for the Chichester Christmas Light Switch On event on Saturday, November 27, and for the Chichester late night shopping on 2, 9, 16 and 23 December.”

How you can help?

Visit one of the many shopping and Christmas events taking place:

Chisel Pottery Christmas Workshop, Selsey Town Hall, 55 High Street, Selsey - November 21, 11am to 1pm.

Decorate your Christmas tree with handmade decorations or create unique Christmas presents for friends and family. Learn how to create different shapes and stamp your decorations with letter stamps to create meaningful and personalised messages for your loved ones.

All levels, adults & children from 6+ are welcome. To book either contact [email protected] or visit www.chiselpottery.com

Christmas at Cowdray light up trail - November 24 to January 1 2022, 4.30pm – 8pm.

An illuminated, after-dark festive light trail inspired by the theme of ‘Joy’, is coming to the Estate this festive season.

Chichester - Christmas light switch-on, Saturday, November 27.

Chichester BID has organised a programme of lights across the city centre and are working closely with The Rotary Clubs of Chichester on this year’s light switch-on.

Chichester District Council is offering free parking after 4pm in the Avenue de Chartres car park for the Chichester Christmas Light Switch On event on Saturday 27 November.

East Wittering Light Switch-On event - November 27

From midday onwards, the magnificent Dutch Street Organ ‘Tulip’ will be playing Christmas tunes and there will be some fairground rides from Ridley’s Family Funfair. The elf hunt is back too, running from November 17 to December 18.

Furthermore, at the back of Wittering Walk in the Fitness Hub, from 2pm there will be a Santa’s Grotto, where children supported by their parents (or appropriate adult) can chat with the great man about their wishes for Christmas.

Lights will be switched on at 5pm by Father Christmas.

Christmas Craft Fair, Selsey Town Hall, 55 High Street, Selsey - November 28 11am – 3pm

Late night shopping in Chichester - December 2, 9, 16 and 23

Chichester BID is hosting late night shopping events throughout December.

Along with later night shopping you can also find▪ street entertainment, live music, local school choir performances and festive foodie treats and drinks.

Chichester District Council is offering free parking after 4pm in the Avenue de Chartres car park for the Chichester late night shopping events on 2, 9, 16 and 23 December.

Midhurst Christmas Street Party - Friday, December 3, 5pm to 8pm

Midhurst Town Council warmly invite you to the 2021 Christmas Street Party, located in the ‘Old Town’ and Market Square. Local businesses will be offering late night shopping and a Craft Market will fill the Old Library on Knockhundred Row, with plenty of opportunities to buy Christmas presents for all the family!

More information will be available soon at: https://midhurst-tc.gov.uk/event/christmas-street-party/

Chichester Farmers’ Markets - December 3 and 17

Consider buying your festive food from local producers at the popular Christmas Farmers’ Markets. The final markets of this year are on 3 and 17 December. Find out more at: www.chichester.gov.uk/farmersmarket

Petworth all day Christmas event - Saturday, December 4

The Christmas Event will start from 11am, with over 50 stallholders across town with plenty of great food and drink options in market square.

The entertainment in the Leconfield Hall starts from 12pm with the appearance of Father Christmas

There will be Christmas movies, the scouts’ tombola and the train set all upstairs in the Hall. Our shops will have window displays using the themes of peace, hope and joy and many will transform them late afternoon into live windows display. The night will come to an end just after 7pm: www.petworth-tc.gov.uk

Chichester Starlight Trail - Thursday, December 9, 4pm to 8pm.

Collect your Starlight Trail and follow your designated route to visit The Novium Museum, Pallant House Gallery, and Chichester Library to create a star lantern and take part in festive crafts and activities, collecting stamps along the way. Those who collect three stamps or more will be entered into a prize draw to win a £40 Chichester gift card.

Choose one of the below routes to follow throughout your evening, and enjoy late-night shopping and a variety of activities in the city centre.

The Novium Museum: Make a festive bookmark, snowy fox or mini Christmas tree for your (big!) Christmas tree, and enjoy our Christmas trail in the museum galleries!

Pallant House Gallery: Be inspired by their exhibition of artists’ Christmas cards and then have a go at to designing your own Christmas card. Explore the Model Gallery and create your own mini-shoebox gallery.

Chichester Library: Decorate a wooden Christmas tree decoration, and listen to Christmas stories in the children’s library!

Storytelling at the Market Cross: Join Chris North at the Cross for half an hour of interactive Christmas stories with sounds, lights and fun!

For more information, full route details and to book visit: https://www.thenovium.org/starlight. £5 per child. Advance booking only

Support for across the district businesses

As part of the Countdown to Christmas campaign, businesses can request a free ‘Support Local’ marketing pack, with a range of different digitals assets tailored to promote the city and each of our key retail towns: Chichester, Midhurst, Petworth, Selsey, and East Wittering. This will also provide you with details on how you can get hold of the printed wrapping paper and tags.

You can find out more about this and request your pack by visiting: www.chichester.gov.uk/christmasbusinesspack

If you’re a district business, you may be interested to know that a range of information to help and support local businesses is available on Chichester District Council’s coronavirus business support web page: www.chichester.gov.uk/covidbusinesssupport

As well as spending locally, you can also show your support for district businesses by getting involved in the campaign:

Add a ‘Support Local’ Facebook frame or Twibbon to your profile picture

If you have a Facebook or Twitter page please consider applying the support local frame to your profile picture to show your support for the campaign. This is really simple to do and you can find instructions on how to do this at: www.chichester.gov.uk/countdowntochristmas

Buy from local businesses to access your free personalised recycled wrapping paper and gift tags

Show your love of your area by using personalised gift wrap and tags for Chichester, Petworth, Midhurst, Selsey or East Wittering free from participating businesses or you can download the artwork from: www.chichester.gov.uk/countdowntochristmas. You can use these on any gifts you are giving this Christmas to show family and friends where their gifts have been bought.

You can also use the below campaign #hashtags to promote where you have been shopping and the wonderful products you have bought from local businesses:

#LoveFromChichester

#LoveFromMidhurst

#LoveFromPetworth

#LoveFromEastWittering

#LoveFromSelsey