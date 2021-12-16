Staff said there was a great atmosphere at the Worthing care home last Friday and there is plenty more festive cheer to come, including a Christmas party, where staff and residents will celebrate with mince pies and mulled wine.

Clare Feest, care home manager, said: “Everyone in Caer Gwent, whether a resident or member of staff, loves getting involved in anything Christmassy and Christmas Jumper Day was no exception.

“Our residents get excited and really enjoy the events and merriment in the run up to Christmas. It’s lovely to have an opportunity to do and wear something different, come together for a good cause, and really turn up the festive feeling in our home.”

Lots of activities are being arranged over the festive period to keep the residents entertained.

Samantha Paynter, activities co-ordinator, said: “Ensuring that our elderly loved ones are included in Christmas celebrations is so important, as it can have such a huge effect on their wellbeing.

“By arranging lots of activities and events over the Christmas period, we help to keep our residents entertained, in good company and high spirits and prevent loneliness or a decline in their mental health.

“We aim to have several events every month to give our residents something to do and look forward to but Christmas Jumper day is great for getting everyone in the spirit and lots of our residents love children, too, so they are thrilled to be doing something for a good cause that they care so much about.”

Staff at Caer Gwent like to make Christmas special for residents, like a member of the home’s maintenance team building a Santa sleigh by hand for residents and loved ones to use during visits.