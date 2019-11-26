Christmas-crazy family get set to light up their Horsham home

A Christmas-crazy family are getting set to transform their Horsham home into a winter wonderland - for the tenth year in a row.

The King family have spent weeks installing festive lights and displays on the outside of their home in Cottingham Avenue, Horsham, and now plan to stage the switch-on on Saturday (November 30) at around 4.30pm.

The King family are lighting up their Horsham home for Christmas to raise funds for the Make A Wish charity SUS-191126-150013001

The Kings - Sallyanne and Grahame, along with daughters Carinna and Carmel - aim to raise cash for the children’s charity the Make A Wish Foundation.

Last year, their Christmas display raised £2,052 for the charity.

There will be goodies, teas, coffee, a tombola and Christmas music at the festive switch-on.