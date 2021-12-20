Christmas Challenge helps Sussex teen’s communication

The Big Give is the UK’s number-one match funding platform and its annual support raises millions of pounds for charities and organisations.

This year it is supporting Patchwork Farm, the on-site therapy farm at Chailey Heritage Foundation, which is entirely funded by donations.

Between November 30 and December 7, The Big Give doubled all donations to Chailey Heritage Foundation, aiming to reach £25,000 which would fund the farm for six months.

Finn and NicNac at Patchwork Farm, the on-site therapy farm for Chailey Heritage Foundation.

It exceeded this by raising a total of £26,494.

Patchwork Farm is fully accessible to children and young people with complex physical and cognitive challenges, and the interaction allows them to help care for animals.

The farm’s incredible work has allowed a unique friendship with a Shetland pony to improve teen’s communication.

Finn Humphrey, 18, has complex physical, medical and educational needs in which he requires specialist assistance for daily.

Finn’s special bond with miniature Shetland pony NicNac has seen improvements in his communication skills and ability to express his preferences.

Jemma Smith, Finn’s teacher, said: “From the first session Finn had with NicNac, he was very engaged.

“He reached out to touch the pony while remaining calm and focused. Finn had previously not always been as engaged at the farm and would vocalise to indicate he wanted to finish or change activity.

“While working with NicNac, Finn remains focused and happy, he does not indicate that he wants to leave but will clap and follow the instructions to lead, groom and feed NicNac.”

Will Folkes, the charity’s fundraising manager, said: “This funding will enable us to keep providing all the benefits of the farm to the young people, which is why Patchwork Farm is the focus of this year’s Big Give Christmas Challenge.”