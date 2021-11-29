Five hardy Rotarians handed out flyers in the town centre to attract customers and the event at the Shoreham Centre on Saturday was well attended. Christine Bohea, one of the organisers, said: “It really was a great day, despite the freezing weather. The profits made from this event will go to Shoreham Air Cadets Squadron 1440.”

East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton officially opened the fair and stayed for a short while to meet stallholders and chat with the Rotarians.

Christine added: “The club was really pleased to get back to fundraising once more as we support local, national and international charities. So far this year, our club has supported Shoreham Foodbank with donations of food and provided Christmas parcels for elderly needy local people living on their own, and we will be sponsoring the teas during the interval for Ropetackle’s Relaxed and Friendly film screenings early next year.”

1. Scenes from Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club's Christmas arts and crafts fair. Pictures: Steve Robards SR2111282 Photo Sales

2. Scenes from Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club's Christmas arts and crafts fair. Pictures: Steve Robards SR2111282 Photo Sales

3. Scenes from Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club's Christmas arts and crafts fair. Pictures: Steve Robards SR2111282 Photo Sales

4. Scenes from Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club's Christmas arts and crafts fair. Pictures: Steve Robards SR2111282 Photo Sales