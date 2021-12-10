Chinese restaurant goes from zero to five-star in major about-turn

The Golden Willow restaurant in Storrington was previously hit with a zero out of five rating - but has now soared to a five out of five.

The five-star rating has come just a day after restaurant owner William Cheung explained how the original rating had been made after a boiler broke down and the restaurant was left without hot water.

But after a visit today from a Horsham District Council environmental health inspector the restaurant was given top marks.

The new rating at the Golden Willow restaurant in Storrington

And in a report, the inspector wrote: “I am glad to report that the food hygiene rating has been re-rated to 5 - very good.”

Mr Cheung had previously been upset by the original rating and said: “I’ve been running this restaurant for three years. Nothing like this has gone wrong before.

“We have always had high ratings - we do our best.”

And now he has a certificate to prove it.

The Golden Willow restaurant in Storrington

Meanwhile, customers have taken to the West Sussex County Times Facebook page to praise the restaurant.

Claire Overton said: “We’ve been using them for the last 7+ years and never ever had a problem.

“They are the best Chinese in the area.”