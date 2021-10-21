Children’s author Jennifer Killick comes to Worthing
Children’s author Jennifer Killick spent the day in Worthing, working with students at St Oscar Romero Catholic School.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 2:42 pm
Staff said it was a big day for the school as Jennifer was welcomed to its new library.
Many students had the opportunity to attend workshops with Jennifer, who was described by staff as ‘absolutely inspirational’.
She gave an insight into her journey as a published author and students were keen to find out about her time as a postgraduate MA creative writing student, as well as her advice on how to get a publisher.