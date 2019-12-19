Children sing carols in Horsham station

Children from a Horsham school filled the town’s railway station to serenade the public with carols last week.

The children, who have severe or profound and multiple learning difficulties or complex needs, were from the Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School.

Onlookers included proud family members, rail users and the station’s staff.

The youngsters also created decorations for a giant Christmas tree next to Horsham station’s ticket gates.

Ticket office clerk Ian Parsons dressed the tree with decorations made by children from the school.

Class teacher and music co-ordinator Rosie Huggett said: “The children were very excited to come along to the station to sing carols.

“It is a great place for us to sing because of all the people coming through. We’re very grateful to Southern Rail for hosting us.”

Grandfather John Milborrow, who proudly watched his granddaughter sing, said: “It’s a great idea to have the carol singing at the station. It creates such a lovely atmosphere. It’s a wonderful school.”

The jungle–themed piano was also decorated by the school, and is played regularly by rail users.

Rowena Tyler, Sussex Community Rail partnership line officer for the Arun Valley Line, has facilitated the school’s activities at the station.

She said: “It’s marvellous to have the carols here. The tree was provided by the Aldingbourne Trust and Southern staff decorated it with decorations made by the schoolchildren.

“The staff at Horsham are so good and get so involved in community activities.”

Station manager Sue Litterick said: “The singing has been so lovely.

“It’s brightened the day of people passing through the station.

“We have a wonderful rapport with the school and staff enjoy getting involved in the community activities.”