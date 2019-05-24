Children’s joy at return of stolen scarecrow

A scarecrow - stolen by thieves after being made by children for a village festival - has now been found.

The scarecrow, affectionately named Buttercup, was made by the 1st Ardingly Brownie and Rainbows for Ardingly’s annual Scarecrow Festival.

But it was snatched from its pride of place at the village crossroads - and discovered two days later near Ardingly College.

Now overjoyed youngsters have been celebrating Buttercup’s happy return.

The annual Ardingly Scarecrow Festival itself was first started three years ago and has since united the village. It aims to encourage drivers to observe the local 30mph speed limit and helps boost the national ‘Walk to school week’ initiative.