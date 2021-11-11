Children in Need 2021 - How to get involved

You don't have to be a marathon runner to get involved in Children in Need, anything you do for fun can be turned into a fundraising campaign.

Whether you are a master baker, a dancer or a footballer, anything you love doing to be transformed into a great way of raising money for this beloved charity.

All you have to do is click here and follow the link to get your own downloadable 'challenge kit'. Then all you need to do is follow the other two instructions on the page, to set up your fundraising page and to inform the BBC of the campaign you are doing, and you are ready to go!

If starting up your own campaign is not for you, you can instead join some of the nationwide fundraising events, such as Get Your Strictly On. Where people are invited to: 'Wear your Strictly best and feel fab-u-lous this Friday 19th November'

'By dressing up in your samba-worthy sequins for the school run, ballroom bow ties for the board meeting or cha-cha sliders for the supermarket shop, you can join the rest of the nation who are getting behind us to raise some much needed funds for children right here in the UK. You can go all out in full glitter, sparkles, feathers – the works – and get sponsored, or simply pay a small donation to take part!'

To get involved click here, or to donate click here.

If not Strictly you can try Get Your Boots on.

Get Your Boots On invites you to turn your typical walk into a fundraising event

To get involved all you have to do is ask your fellow walkers to get involved or ask friends, family and colleagues for a sponsorship. Click here to get donate.

