Chichester Triathlon Series goers to be more eco friendly

Staff at Westgate Leisure Centre are urging participants to be more eco friendly throughout this years Chichester Triathlon Series.

Those involved in this year’s event are encouraged to follow the “Bring a Bottle” campaign and to also consider different modes of transport to events such as car sharing.

Sports Development Manager, Ben Pohill, said: “We are committed to making our events greener and as long as participants follow these simple steps we can make a real environmental difference.

“There will be consultation and conversations with participants across the whole weekend about ideas they have to help us turn our events greener”.

For further information on the Chichester Triathlon Series visit www.everyoneactive.com/chichester-triathlon/.