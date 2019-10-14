Chichester school to be closed ‘all week’ due to safety issues

Parklands Community Primary School in Chichester will be closed ‘all of this week’ to ensure the school premises are safe to use.

West Sussex County Council has confirmed the school, closed today due to ‘building safety issues’, will need to be installated with scaffolding and netting to ensure the safety of those on site.

A WSCC spokesmen said: “Parents and carers have been informed and we apologise for the inconvenience this causes.

“A contractor is currently making arrangements to carry out the necessary works but forecasted wind and rain means the works cannot be completed sooner.

“We expect the school to re-open next week. Parent consultations will be rearranged for after half-term.”