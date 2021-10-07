The Chichester school was one of just 70 to take part in the Queen’s Green Canopy campaign, honouring next year’s Platinum Jubilee.

The city’s mayor was in attendance and pupils were also joined by the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Mrs Susan Pyper, who spoke about the Queen’s 70 years on the throne before helping the children plant the ornamental flowering pear tree.

She said: “I’m very fortunate to have a lot of engagements all over the county.

The Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Susan Pyper, planting the commemorative tree with Rumboldswhyke pupils. Picture by Derek Martin

"All of them are enjoyable and, of course, it’s an honour to represent Her Majesty wherever I go, but some of them are just so special, like the tree planting today.”

The pupils then performed a song and took part in a prayer led by their headteacher, Lisa Harris, in dedication to ‘an absolutely magnificent lady, our Highness the Queen, for 70 humble years of service’.

The Queen’s Green Canopy is a tree-planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

The aim of the campaign is to thank the Queen for her service, while also promoting the importance of tree planting and conservation to the environment.

Pupils at Rumboldswhyke Primary School were joined by the city's mayor and the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex

Mrs Harris, said: “We feel so privileged that we have been selected to plant one of these commemorative trees in our school grounds.”

Explaining the significance of the initiative, she said: “It’s about teaching the students how to leave a legacy, for them and for their children and grandchildren.

"These children are our future.”

Speaking about why the school was eager to honour the Queen’s upcoming jubilee, Rumboldswhyke pupil Emily, seven, said: “She is the most important.”

The Pupils of Rumboldswhyke Primary School with the commemorative tree

Ahmad, seven, added: “She is very nice to everyone.”