Anne-Marie walked 100 miles to help raise money for a defibrillator in the Chichester City Centre. SUS-210111-124649001

Anne-Marie Hopkins walked the South Downs Way on September 10 to September 18, a 100 mile trip from Winchester to Eastbourne.

Anne-Marie had wanted to raise the money as her husband passed away due to a heart attack at a gym eight years ago,

She was present and tried to resuscitate him but unfortunately there was no defibrillator on the premises to help potentially save his life.

The crowdfunding has already exceeded the initial goal of £1000 and currently sits at £1500 raised by 52 gracious donators.

The money raised by the walk has allowed defibrillators to be put in place both in the Buzby and Blue Salon but

Anne-Marie said: I raised £1200 myself and Buzby and Blue £350 on top of that, putting money boxes out and a running machine in the salon and they put a placard of me in the window and advertised it on there website so they did a really good thing about it.

“£1500 is a lot more that what I ever expected.

“I wasn’t anticipating on doing the walk but I thought why not turn it (the passing of her husband) into a positive fundraising event.

“For the longest time I had the greatest desire to raise money for defibrillators to raise for the local community and Buzby and Blue were thinking on the same lines as me.

“So I said to them ‘Why don’t we do this together?’ and they did which is amazing for the local community as we have raised enough for two defibrillators.

“Ever since we had that episode with, the Danish footballer(Christian) Erikson and it happened on the pitch and on TV, people saw it happen to such a famous person and now more aware how important it is to have defibrillators.

“I’m Danish myself and I thought that they were very lucky that they had a defibrillator, but I do think it would be good to have them all around town.