Chichester salon’s Little Princess Trust fundraising event

A Chichester nail salon is holding a charity fundraising event to raise money for the Little Princess Trust.

Charlotte’s Nails, in West Street, Chichester, is offering mini treatments for children and adults for £5 or £10 next Saturday (February 29), and there will also be raffle with all proceeds going towards the total.

The Charlotte's Nails team - CJ Bracher, Charlotte Joyce and Shanice Swanson

Salon owner Charlotte Joyce said: “We chose this charity because what they do is incredible. They make wigs for children and young people affected by cancer or suffer from other conditions that causes them to lose their hair.

“As well as needing donated hair they need money to manufacture the wigs. We thought doing a little princess package for little girls would be the perfect way to raise this money.

“We are also doing a raffle and have been donated amazing prizes from so many local companies.

“We hope what we can raise will make a big difference to the manufacturing of the wigs, and give someone a smile.”

In addition to the treatments and raffle, Bel La Cake Party is donating cupcakes which will be on offer for £1 and there will also be a visit from Princess Elsa during the afternoon.

To book a treatment and raise some money for charity, call the salon on 01243 787985 or visit www.charlottesnailsatchichester.co.uk