The Remembrance Sunday service is open to everyone who would like to attend it, like the one pictured here in 2019.

The service of Remembrance will take place at the War Memorial, Litten Gardens on Remembrance Sunday, November 14, starting at 11am, unlike last year’s event which was scaled back due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic when ‘residents were urged to show their gratitude at home.’

Uniformed, and other participants will assemble in East Street, from the Cross down to the pedestrian zone, and march to the War Memorial around 10.30am, led by the ATC Band of 461 Squadron.

The Mayor, Councillor John Hughes and other civic dignitaries will lay wreaths together with other representatives from the ex-service and wider community.

The Garrison Artillery Volunteers will be located in the adjacent New Park Road Recreation Ground and will be firing their World War one 18 pounder gun to mark the commencement and completion of the Two Minutes’ Silence.

The service will also be commemorating the centenary of the foundation of the Royal British Legion and especially the Chichester Branch.

It is also the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the War Memorial which used to be located in Eastgate Square and was moved to the present location in 1940.

At the conclusion of the service the various contingents will march past the saluting base in Eastgate Square and form up again in East Steet before being dismissed.

Music for the service is being provided by the Chichester City Band and the service traditionally ends by the singing of ‘Sussex by the Sea’

This is not the only tribute that will be held throughout the city as Chichester housebuilders, Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes, will fly flags of remembrance over their properties in Westhampnett leading up to Sunday.

Rodney Duggua, Town Clerk at Chichester City Council said: “It’s business as usual in terms of the Chichester Remembrance service.

“Things changed last year out of necessity due to the pandemic but it will be back to how it always has been this year.

“Obviously due to the nature of Covid if people wanted to come and pay their respects, they can come wearing their masks or they can come and social distance.

“If people didn’t want to come, then obviously we would respect their wishes.