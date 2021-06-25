Chichester Marina Boat Show: In-water and onshore displays at annual event

Premier Marinas is hosting the event on June 26-27 and boating enthusiasts will be able to take in the displays, including Blackrock Yachting, Boat Shop, RBS Marine and Hylas Yachts, from on-site and external brokerages.

Visitors can to get up close to the boats and talk to experts with a passion for their brands, and there will also be a wide range of products from global brands on display, including lifestyle clothing, chandlery products and Raymarine electronics.

V2 Radio will be presenting live from the Boat Show on Saturday from 10am to 4pm, speaking to exhibitors and showcasing local businesses at the marina, and the RNLI will be conducting life-jacket and boat safety checks on both days.

Chichester watersports company 2XS will be getting visitors out on the water with paddleboard demonstrations and staff from Premier Agapi Boat Club will be introducing prospective customers to the thrill of performance boating at a fraction of the cost.

A team member from Premier Marinas will also be on hand to provide visitors with a quote on berthing options at Chichester Marina, or at one of Premier’s other eight sites, and a representative from Premier Marine Lodges will be taking appointment bookings for those interested in viewing its range of luxury widebeam craft, while Premier Marine Insurance, in partnership with GJW Direct, will be available to provide visitors with a quote.