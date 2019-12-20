Chichester Lions spread Christmas cheer with donation to Swanfield Park Youth Club

The Lions Club of Chichester spread some Christmas cheer this week with the presentation of a cheque to a youth club.

Lions president Peter Wilson presented the cheque for £400 to Sue Cecil, who runs Swanfield Park Youth Club alongside Tracey Chapman.

Sue said the money will help start new exciting projects the youth club has planned for the new year.

The support of the Lions has already enable young people from the club to enjoy a visit to the Air Arena trampoline park followed by a Christmas treat at McDonald’s.

The Friday youth club at Swanfield Park community centre has a purpose-built youth hub and the use of the sports hall, while A2Dominion housing association provides a sports coach.

Sue said: “We offer a caring approach to our work with lots of different activities for 11 to 16 year olds and a special place for them to chill out.”

Sue and Tracey thanked Lions Vince Foote and Joan Tidy, who visited Swanfield Park Youth Club to see the work the club is doing in the community to support young people.

Sue highlighted the fact that many groups supporting young and old people and those with different needs rely on volunteers and charitable organisations like the Lions Club of Chichester for financial awards to enable them to offer essential services.

She said that without support from the Lions, the youth club would struggle to keep going on a weekly basis or be able to offer special opportunities for the new year.

The Lions Club of Chichester has been working in the city for 54 years.

The highlight of its fundraising activity takes part in December when the Lions’ float helps Father Christmas visit as many areas in Chichester as possible.

More information about the Lions Club of Chichester can be found on its website – www.chilions.org.uk – while the Swanfield Park Youth Club can be found on Facebook.