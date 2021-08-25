Chichester grandfather dedicated life to helping others - ‘He will be missed’

Grandfather-of-six Albert Edmund Humphry, known as Ted, lived and worked ‘virtually all his life’ in or around Chichester.

He was a local solicitor, at Arnold Cooper and Tompkins, as well as a district judge.

A family tribute read: “The only time he spent away was during the war when, rather than taking up his place in the Navy, he was conscripted to the mines in Yorkshire as a Beven boy.

Grandfather-of-six Albert Edmund Humphry, known as Ted, lived and worked ‘virtually all his life’ in or around Chichester SUS-210825-131602001

“During his long life he was very much involved in the community, firstly in the 1950s as a councillor and then in a number of voluntary roles for local organisations.

“In the 1960s he became a clerk to the Dears Trust and Attorney-at-Law for the St Pancras Corporation. His roles saw him working to get both organisations registered as charities.

“He also assisted with the relocation of the old alms house in the Hornet to the modern alms houses at the St Pancras riverside site. More recently he was involved in obtaining funding for four further alms houses which were completed earlier this year.”

Ted volunteered at St George’s Church in Donnington, where he became a church warden and communion assistant. He supported the church’s outreach work in Uganda and, when in his 90s, acted in the annual pantomimes.

The only time Ted spent away from Chichester was during the war when he was conscripted to the mines in Yorkshire as a Beven boy SUS-210825-173753001

His family added: “A number of other local organisations benefited from his time and expertise including the Masonic lodge for which he last gave a talk in 2019 at the age of 94.

“For a number of years he was also a volunteer adviser to Citizens’ Advice and to the NSPCC.