Chichester forklift driver wins £50k Jeep and £35k cash in online competition

Piotr Czajka, 36, was enjoying a day off at home when he was surprised by BOTB presenter Christian Williams to tell him he’d won a brand-new Jeep Wrangler Overland, worth more than £50,000 – along with £35,000 stashed in the boot – in the company’s weekly Midweek Car Competition.

Piotr said he was in disbelief at the news of his win, especially given he’d only been playing BOTB for two weeks.

Piotr, who works as a forklift driver for Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, said: “I’m so excited, I’m so surprised, I don’t even know how to explain how I feel. I didn’t expect to win at all.

Piotr Czajka celebrates his win with his new Jeep and BOTB presenter Christian Williams

“I went into work today and everyone was congratulating me – I feel like I’m famous!

“With the money, I’ll probably buy a house – but with the Jeep I’m planning to take my two brothers skiing in the French Alps.

“I said I would take them skiing if I won, never expecting to win, so now I’ve got to fulfil my promise!”

Christian, who surprises the BOTB winners each week, said: “Wow! What a great win for Piotr – and I’m sure his brothers are pretty pleased, too!

“Piotr played for a superb prize and I was really excited to surprise him. Massive congratulations!”

