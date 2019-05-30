Chichester city centre store set to close

The Chichester branch of the Steamer Trading Cookshop is set to close just four months after it was saved.

The South Street store was one of 27 shops bought in a pre-pack administration deal by rival, kitchenware retailer ProCook in January. Read more here.

It was was not among the ten ‘underperforming’ stores to be shut down at the time, but signs have appeared on the shop's window today (Thursday, May 30) informing shoppers that it is holding a 20 per cent closing down sale.

ProCook owner Daniel O’Neill said: “After almost six months of trying to get the Steamer Trading model to work and a significant amount of investment we have been regrettably forced to conclude that we cannot see a way of lifting turnover to a point where the business is viable.

"We’ll be moving 13 stores to trade as ProCook but sadly will be closing the remaining eight stores and Brighton office, resulting in some redundancies.”

CEO Stephen Sanders said ProCook will be 'offering full support to those whose roles are affected'.

Signs have appeared on the store's window today, informing shoppers that it is holding a 20 per cent closing down sale.

He added: "Given the current economic pressures faced by retailers on the high street we cannot afford to rest on our laurels, and the decision we’ve come to will enable us to protect the rest of our portfolio."

The eight Steamer Trading stores due to close are Beverley, Chichester, Horsham, Lymington, Northallerton, Saffron Walden, Southampton and St Albans.

Steamer Trading Cookshop, which also has stores in Eastbourne and Lewes, opened for the first time in Alfriston, East Sussex in 1985. Stores in Heathfield and Battle were shut down earlier this year.

Administrators KMPG, appointed on January 9, confirmed a 38th store – trading under the Divertimenti brand in Knightsbridge – had been acquired by Divertimenti Limited, saving a total of 332 jobs.

Speaking at the time, Nick Holloway, director at KPMG UK, who led the sale, said he was 'delighted to have been able to rescue such a long established business'.