Chichester charity’s new building shortlisted for RICS Social Impact Award

A Chichester charity’s new building has been shortlisted for an award for transforming the everyday lives of residents.

The Quarry Building at the Aldingbourne Country Centre, in Blackmill Lane, is among 54 construction projects which are shortlisted in the Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Social Impact Awards.

Fitted with solar panels, insulation and other green technology, the new building has reduced carbon emissions while providing an inclusive place for adults with learning disabilities and/or autism to learn, develop new skills and seek help with everyday tasks.

The Aldingbourne Trust, which runs the centre, has welcomed ten times more visitors since the Quarry Building opened last year.

Building experts from the RICS will now vote in nine award categories – commercial, education, healthcare, heritage, infrastructure, land and rural, leisure, residential and student accommodation – as well as for an overall winner, and the results will be announced at the RICS Social Impact Awards 2020, South East, on June 11 at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The winners from each region across the UK will then go on to the grand final in London in September, with property expert David Brooks Wilson leading a panel of guest judges to select those projects worthy of the top award.

Matthew Howell, RICS UK managing director said: “The real estate industry plays a vital role in the South East, and our refreshed awards celebrates the positive impact that our professionals can have on people’s lives and the best of what is built.

“This year’s shortlist features some of the best talent in our profession, and the new Social Impact Awards recognises the significant value these projects have brought to the communities around them.

“The judges will have their work cut out deciding on who gets the top award with so many top projects involved.

“I’m also delighted to be supporting The Prince’s Trust in getting young people into construction.

“Our shortlist features projects which have been turning people’s lives around, whether that’s through apprenticeships for young people, rehabilitating ex-offenders or regenerating towns and cities to make them more inclusive, and we hope that promoting these will encourage more talent into a profession that can really make a difference.”

David Brooks Wilson, chairman of the national award judging panel, said: “The real estate sector is a vital part of our economy, and this year’s shortlist shows the power of built environment professionals to make a positive impact on society and our communities.

“It showcases the breadth of work and contributions that our professionals and wider industry make and the difference this profession can make.”