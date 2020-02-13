Chichester bus company donates more than £1,000 to Stonepillow homelessness charity

Stagecoach has donated more than £1,000 to Chichester homelessness charity Stonepillow following the success of its fundraising activities in December.

Drivers from the bus company’s Chichester depot dressed up in festive costumes and travelled around the region spreading Christmas cheer with music, decorations and lighting.

Staff from Stagecoach's Chichester depot handing over the cheque for ?1,030 to Eva Parker-Knight and Ryan Cavana from Stonepillow

A total of £1,030 was raised throughout the month, with donations also received from customers using the city’s park and ride service which ran in the lead up to Christmas.

Mike Armitage, Stagecoach operations manager for Chichester, said: “We are extremely proud of all of our drivers and their commitment to helping those in need in our community.

“It is so important for local businesses like us to give back to the areas we serve but we would also like to thank our passengers for giving so generously and supporting such a great cause.”

Stonepillow said: “We really appreciate all of the fundraising efforts from Stagecoach South and are so grateful for their work.

“As a local charity, we rely heavily on the generosity of the community support from businesses like Stagecoach.

“Thank you to all of the Stagecoach staff and passengers for digging deep and making a real difference.”