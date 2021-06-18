Chichester Area Talking News resumes normal service for listeners across the district

The service is also still available through its website and on the British Wireless for the Blind app on mobile phones or smart speakers.

Trustee Bob Money said: “Most of us rely on our local papers to keep in touch with what is happening in and around the area in which we live, providing information that doesn’t reach us through TV or radio.

“This is the really local news from which the visually impaired are completely cut off unless they happen to have a relative or friend who can spare the time to read to them.

The Chichester Area Talking News in pre-pandemic times

“The ‘talking newspaper’ produced by CATN fills this gap, and plays an important role in helping to restore independence as well as creating the opportunity for them to continue to take an active interest in the community.”

For more information, visit www.catn.org.uk, email: [email protected] or call 01243 775050.

