June Grinstead has set herself the challenge of cycling the Caledonian Way to raise funds for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

“My story began with a car accident when I was 17 and it changed my life,” June said.

After years of pain and operations, June had her lower leg amputated at 33-years-old.

"By then I thought I was mentally prepared for what was coming, but never expected to still be left with a lifetime of pain.

“By early 2020 the pain was becoming debilitating, but due to Covid-19, I found myself at home with my daughters, Catherine and Lauren, with nothing else to do but exercise.”

One year later, June is preparing to cycle the Caledonian Canal in the Highlands – 65 miles from Fort William to Inverness over three days.

June continued: “I got a bike last summer over the lockdown.

"I walk well but I cannot walk for very long, so the bike is the only other way that I can get about without a car.

"It lets me get out in the countryside and see the views and I feel like part of the rest of the world.

“I’ve always loved Scotland, but unless I was in a car I couldn't see the best bits – until now!”

June will be supported by her husband, Martin, and their five-year-old French bulldog Harley.

June is well on track to beat her target of £1,500 for Chestnut Tree House.

On why she chose to fundraise for her local children’s hospice, June added: “So many children miss out on the privileges I’ve had, many do not get to dance into the early hours like I did.

"Raising money for Chestnut, who give children and their families more opportunities for smiles and fun, when they most need it, is the least I can do.

"Making memories is what I focus on now and I love that Chestnut gives families the chance to make more too.”