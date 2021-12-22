Chichester among one of the best places in the UK to pass driving test

Chichester has ranked amongst the highest for pass rates in the UK SUS-211222-134028001

Chichester has been ranked as one of the best places to pass your test in the United Kingdom.

With an average pass rate of 62.4 per cent Chichester ranks eighth in terms of average pass percentage in the UK.

The study by A-Plan Insurance examined the pass rate percentage of major driving test centres in the UK – those that have conducted at least 1,000 tests since April 2020 - to determine the one with the highest pass rate.

Yeovil, Somerset came out on top with the highest percentage of pass rates out of all test centres in the UK.

This test centre has an average pass rate of 67 per cent, when analysing the passes of all tests from April 2020 to June 2021 – of 1,578 tests taken, 1,051 were passed.

Placing second is Dorchester in Dorset, which comes in just below Yeovil with a pass rate of 66 per cent. Dorchester’s test centre has assessed 1,559 prospective drivers since April 2020, deeming 1,024 of them ready to drive.

Aberdeen South (Cover) is the third easiest test centre for someone to pass their driving test in the UK with a pass rate of 65.8 per cent.

The Goodmayes (London) test centre in the borough of Redbridge has been the UK’s busiest over the past 18 months, completing 6,668 tests, and handing out just 2,533 licences – a pass rate of just 39.9 per cent

However, it is another test centre in the capital that has the lowest pass rate of centres that have conducted at least 1,000 tests since April 2020.

Only 29.4 per cent of learners have passed their tests in Erith, which is in the London borough of Bexley.

Belvedere in London is the second most difficult place to pass a test, with a success rate of 31.9 per cent, while Birmingham (South Yardley) has the third-lowest percentage of people passing – 36.4 per cent.

In total between April 2020 and June 2021, there were 727,361 tests taken.