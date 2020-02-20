Chichester 9-year-old selected as Can You Dance? dance star for 2020

A nine-year-old from Chichester has beaten hundreds of other dancers from across the UK to be named as one of the Can You Dance? dance stars for 2020.

Jessica Taylor, who trains at Samantha Jane Performing Arts (SJPA) in Chichester, will be performing at Can You Dance? events across the country this year while working with international choreographers and dance educators.

Her first appearance will be at Redbridge Sports & Leisure, in Barkingside, Greater London, on Sunday in the first Can You Dance? event of the year.

Jessica will then participate at dance events and workshops throughout England and Scotland before the tour culminates at the Super Convention at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, in October.

Jessica was selected by a panel of leading dance industry experts including Can You Dance? directors Matt Flint and Tom Shilcock who have worked on Strictly Come Dancing and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, as well as with Rita Ora, Take That and Jason Derulo.

Matt and Tom founded Can You Dance? in 2011 after meeting on the BBC One show So You Think You Can Dance.

In the past few years Can You Dance? has given full scholarships to top performing arts colleges worth more than £500,000 and found ambassadors for two of the largest global dancewear brands.

As well as touring the country as one of the Can You Dance? dance stars Jessica will be joining her fellow dancers from SJPA at the Dance World Cup finals in Rome in June, where the group will be representing England.

Jessica said: “I’m so excited to be chosen as a Can You Dance? dance star! And I can’t believe I’m representing our country in the Dance World Cup! It’s amazing.”

SJPA dance teacher Samantha Jane Watson said: “Jessica has an exciting year ahead with the Can You Dance? dance stars and competing with her team as part of team England this summer!”

To see the full line-up of Can You Dance? events visit www.canyoudancelive.com