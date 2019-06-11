Charity yoga class in Horsham supports women affected by sex industry

Around 50 yoga enthusiasts came together for an hour-long charity yoga class in Horsham to support women at risk of, or involved in, the sex industry.

The session, held at Millais School on Saturday June 1, has so far raised more than £600 for Streetlight UK and was yoga teacher Meg Thompson’s fifth fundraiser of its kind.

A charity yoga class in Horsham raised more than �600 in an hour SUS-191106-152617001

Meg, whose Yoga with Meg network now offers weekly yoga classes in Horsham, Worthing and Littlehampton, as well as residential retreats in the UK and overseas, said: “I was really pleased that so many committed yogis joined me on such a beautiful sunny morning.

“The theme of our practice was love, kindness, trust, connection and gratitude – towards ourselves and others – and simply acknowledging that we’re all trying to do our best.

“I’m delighted that we’ve raised over £600, with some contributions still coming in via our JustGiving page.

“I think it’s important to raise funds for less talked about causes, while also bringing our awareness to the plight of so many women.”

Horsham-based charity Streetlight UK provides specialist emotional support and practical advice to women and girls involved in prostitution, sexual exploitation and trafficking in Sussex, Surrey, and areas of London.

The charity works alongside the police, local authorities, and partners to offer support to those wanting to exit prostitution and is committed to empowering women and enabling them to sustain a life, free from sexual exploitation and violence.

In 2018 alone, Streetlight UK’s outreach teams engaged with 501 Sussex and Surrey women involved in prostitution.

Meg, who has also raised funds for MIND, Help Refugees, Raleigh International and Ourmala at her charity yoga sessions, added: “When considering which charity to support this time, I thought about the fact that some women in this affluent county are involved in the sex trade.

“We might not see ‘evidence’ in our local communities, so it doesn’t tend to enter our thoughts or conversations, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not happening.

“While so many of us have freedom and dignity, these women need expert help and support – and Streetlight UK is doing a great job in reaching out to offer that.

“Thank you – again – to everyone who came along and donated so generously to this fantastic charity.

“I’ve also joined with some other local yoga teachers for a special charity yoga morning on Saturday June 29 at St. John’s Church Hall in Horsham so it would be great to see more faces then.”

To donate to Yoga with Meg’s Streetlight UK fundraising total, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/yogawithmegjune2019

For more information about Streetlight UK, visit www.streetlight.uk.com

For further details on the charity yoga workshop on Saturday June 29, visit www.facebook.com/events/1226295440858413/

