Charity that provides mentoring for young men in Crawley appeals for more volunteers

A group of volunteers that provides mentoring to young men has gone from strength to strength since it launched five years ago.

Abandofbrothers is now looking for more volunteers so that it can continue to support more young men in the Crawley community to find purpose and create the lives they want for themselves.

A registered charity, funding is received through charitable donations, fundraising and awards from various local governmental and business grants.

Darren MacDonald, a mentor in Crawley since its inception, believes that the role “is a challenging and rewarding experience that has provided me with life skills that I have been able to put to great use in all aspects of my life”

Darren said: “With the increasing size of the community, it is key that we keep recruiting men from Crawley that can continue to support. Whether you can spare a couple of hours a week or more you can make a real difference not only to these young men but the Crawley community in general.”

“Recently the mayor of Crawley, councillor Rajesh Sharma, attended the celebration event of young men who completed the ABOB programme. If you, or anyone you know are male and aged 28 or over and are interested in volunteering and mentoring in your local community, get in touch. You don’t need to have any specific skills or background. What you do need is an open heart and an open mind. We welcome men from all backgrounds and life experiences.

“We are hosting introduction evenings on September 18, 25 and October 2. The next training to be a mentor is October 4 to 6." If you would like to volunteer, email: crawley@abandofbrothers.org.uk