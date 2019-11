A charity shop is appealing for clothing to place on its winter rail outside the store

Revive charity shop and cafe in The Broadway has just started to put out its winter rail.

Items are free to take and the shop hopes that the people of Crawley will donate clothes to keep the rail full over winter.

Staff say the rail is emptied each day and they urgently need more clothes to keep the rail full and to meet the need in the area.

If you can help pop it to the shop or call 01293 532053