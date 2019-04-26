Charity awarded £84,000 to support Horsham’s homeless

Turning Tides, the local charity supporting homeless and vulnerably housed men and women, has won £84,000 of funding to develop its work around Horsham.

The charity, previously called Worthing Churches Homeless Projects (WCHP), is a community-led homelessness organisation.

It submitted a successful bid to the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) for the Rough Sleeper Initiative Fund.

Anesta Joseph, Turning Tides’ outreach co-ordinator for Horsham, said: “£84K of funding is a tremendous amount which can further develop all that is being achieved in Horsham, alongside Horsham District Council.

‘‘Since December 2017, there have been 86 referrals to Horsham Outreach from StreetLink. One hundred new clients presented the last financial year and we are seeing a consistent increase in the number of people attending our Horsham Breakfast Drop-In.

‘‘There is a definite need for more resources to enhance the service provided in Horsham and this will go a long way to achieving better outcomes for vulnerable local people who are at risk or currently are sleeping rough.”

As a direct result of the additional funding, Turning Tides is looking to increase its team in Horsham and is recruiting for a support co-ordinator whose role will be to help individuals who are homeless, with multiple needs, navigate local services, advocating on the clients behalf, to ensure they have access to the right support at the right time.

This role will also focus on supporting those placed into housing through the Housing First Model, those in temporary accommodation and those placed into other forms of accommodation such as social housing and privately rented.

Jeremy Quin, MP for Horsham, said; “I am delighted Turning Tides have received this funding boost from the Government. They do invaluable work with local people who really need the support. I am very excited that as a result of this grant they are looking to extend their team.”

The charity says that acquiring and sustaining accommodation is of paramount importance and the new support co-ordinator will be able to make a real change to clients’ lives by providing intensive support to ensure those at risk of becoming homeless or those who have become homeless have a better chance of keeping a roof over their heads.

Recruitment is underway for the Horsham support co-ordinator role, and the closing date for applications is Tuesday April 30.

Anyone interested in the role can visit: https://www.turning-tides.org.uk/support-co-ordinator-horsham-district-fixed-term/

Turning Tides’ Horsham Drop-In opens on Monday mornings (9am – midday) at the Salvation Army (Booth Way, Depot Road, RH13 5PZ) providing practical support such as food, clothing and showers and advice and information from specialist workers from local support services.

For more information contact: horsham@turning-tides.org.uk