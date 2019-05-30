Chance to sponsor Horsham ‘Poets’ Corner’ works

A chance to sponsor a poem in Horsham Park’s Poets’ Corner is on offer to local businesses.

An area of the park is being transformed into ‘Poets Corner’ as part of the Horsham District Year of Culture celebrations.

The corner comprises 12 tree trunk seats in a popular part of of the park. On each seat a poem will be displayed to create a visitor attraction as well as a place for groups to sit.

Three poems have been selected to celebrate local famous poets – Percy Bysshe Shelley, Hilaire Belloc and Julia Donaldson of Gruffalo fame.

The other nine seats will display the winning, second and third place poems from a poetry writing competition in three categories; adults, senior and junior schools. Horsham District Council is now seeking sponsorship for these nine poems.

More than 100 entries were received in response to a poetry completion which coincided with National Poetry Day in October. Said a council spokesman: “The standard was so high that it was decided to make this a more permanent feature of the park and hence the need for sponsorship now.”

Horsham District Council cabinet member for culture and leisure Jonathan Chowen said: “The creation of a Poet’s Corner for Horsham Park is a most fitting way to celebrate our local culture.

“From the outset, we have wanted to get as many people involved as possible with the Year of Culture celebrations this year, so to have had so many local people, both children and adults, composing their own poems to commemorate park life, in a park which is so central to Horsham life, is a real triumph.”

To sponsor a poem contact Sally Sanderson, chairman of the Friends of Horsham Park at chair@friendofhorhsampark.co.uk