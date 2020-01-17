Chance to comment on crime in Horsham

People in Horsham are being asked for their views on crime and disorder in the area.

Horsham District Council wants to know what people think as it sets about shaping priorities for community safety.

Council cabinet member for community matters Tricia Youtan said:“To ensure that we are addressing the issues of most concern in our area, we are keen to hear from as many residents as possible about what matters to them.

“The more we know, the better we can allocate and target our plans and resources.”

The council has set up an on-line survey at www.horsham.gov.uk/crime-survey which has a deadline for completion of February 16.