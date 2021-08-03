West Sussex countryside, by Steve Robards

Two celebrity guest reporters will be writing for the West Sussex Gazette next week (August 11) as part of a new television programme.

They will be joining the newspaper’s editorial team for CPL Productions’ affectionate look at the role of the local newspaper and the importance of communities.

They will spend a week covering the local news. Their identities are currently under wraps – but all will be revealed soon.

West Sussex Gazette front page, August 4

If you have any amazing news stories you would like our cub reporters to cover, please email [email protected]

The West Sussex Gazette is the county’s oldest newspaper – founded nearly 170 years ago in 1853.

The broadsheet has a distinguished history – it is credited with reformer Richard Cobden in achieving the abolition of stamp duty on newspapers in the 19th century which enabled the spread of trusted news and information amongst the poorest members of society.

In the 1960s it became one of the first colour newspapers in the country – pioneering new printing presses.

Editor Oli Poole said: “We look forward to welcoming new blood to our editorial team. We are hugely excited to involved in this project, which we hope will be a real celebration of both local journalism and the beautiful county of West Sussex.”