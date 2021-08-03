Celebrity recruits to join West Sussex Gazette reporting team for TV shoot
Two celebrity guest reporters will be writing for the West Sussex Gazette next week (August 11) as part of a new television programme.
They will be joining the newspaper’s editorial team for CPL Productions’ affectionate look at the role of the local newspaper and the importance of communities.
They will spend a week covering the local news. Their identities are currently under wraps – but all will be revealed soon.
If you have any amazing news stories you would like our cub reporters to cover, please email [email protected]
The West Sussex Gazette is the county’s oldest newspaper – founded nearly 170 years ago in 1853.
The broadsheet has a distinguished history – it is credited with reformer Richard Cobden in achieving the abolition of stamp duty on newspapers in the 19th century which enabled the spread of trusted news and information amongst the poorest members of society.
In the 1960s it became one of the first colour newspapers in the country – pioneering new printing presses.
Editor Oli Poole said: “We look forward to welcoming new blood to our editorial team. We are hugely excited to involved in this project, which we hope will be a real celebration of both local journalism and the beautiful county of West Sussex.”
Director and Editor In Chief Gary Shipton, who has overseen the title since 1990, added: “Trusted local news has never been more important and we are thrilled that CPL Productions have asked to work with us. We will let our readers know more as the story develops.”