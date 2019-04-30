Celebrating a remarkable 76 happy years: Could this be the longest married couple in Sussex?

A remarkable couple with six sons have celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary and are thought to be the longest married couple in the county.

Dave and Ivy Stonard were congratulated by their six sons – the eldest of the group now aged 72 – and their 14 grandchildren, including one six-month-old great grandchild.

SUS-190430-153513001

They enjoyed a meal out with their family to celebrate and received a card from the Queen.

Ivy and Dave met in Coventry. Dave took Ivy out for a date at the cinema and gave her a box of chocolates.

She told the Herald, “I told him I didn’t like chocolates because I didn’t want to seem too keen. But when I got home I sat and ate the lot.”

Their romance blossomed but Dave volunteered for the Royal Marines and was sent to destinations such as Iceland and the Far East.

They married when he returned and had their six sons in Coventry. They moved to Eastbourne 45 years ago and still live independently together in their Hampden Park home, aged 95 and 96.

They put their 76 years of happiness down to ‘working together’.

Ivy added, “We are happy as we are.

“We love it here in Eastbourne.

“We do everything together and we are lucky to have our health and the support of our family.”