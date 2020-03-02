CBBC films popular children’s TV show at Horsham school

Film crew from a popular CBBC children’s TV programme spent the day at a Horsham school to film a collection of video clips for the show.

On Monday, Febraury 3, Holbrook Primary School welcomed the Saturday Mash-Up! crew – alongside new puppet presenter Stanley – who came to experience life in year-four classroom in a primary school.

Both children and staff were fascinated to watch how the crew filmed the clips and learnt a lot about the roles that each crew member had as part of a team.

Headteacher Ian Holmes said: “It was a great day for everyone involved. The crew were extremely professional and it was very exciting for the children to see themselves and their school on national television.”

Amazingly the whole day of filming only produced a short three and a half minute video which was shown on the Saturday morning show on February 8..

It can be seen on BBC iPlayer, series 3:episode 2, one hour and four minutes in.

