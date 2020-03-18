Caronavirus: Bin collections in Horsham ‘as normal’

Waste bin and recycling collections in the Horsham district are continuing ‘as normal’ amid the caronavirus crisis.

Horsham District Council says it has ‘continuity plans’ to minimise disruption.

In a statement today the council said: “At the moment all of our waste and recycling services are running as normal.

“We have business continuity plans to prioritise key services and to minimise disruption to residents.

“If there are any changes to services, we will make residents aware through the media, our social media sites and our website.

“We would ask people to regularly check - https://www.horsham.gov.uk/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus for regular updates on any of our services.”