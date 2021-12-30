Having been delayed due to a non-Covid related winter bug at the home, the Christmas market went ahead on Saturday, December 11, in the grounds in Boundary Road.

Opened by Worthing deputy mayor Richard Nowak, the market offered crafts and gifts from independent traders, with live entertainment by Lancing Brass and Worthing Steel Band.

The charity said the market was well attended and more than £7,000 was raised. The following day, the Christmas carol concert was held at Lancing College Chapel and Worthing Sea Cadets helped with the collection, which raised more than £4,000.

Beverley and the Rev George Butler volunteering at the Christmas market in the grounds of Care for Veterans' hospital home in Worthing

Christmas carols were sung by Worthing Voice Choir, led by Shirley Linford, and readings were given by BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell, High Sheriff of West Sussex Neil Hart, Worthing mayor Lionel Harman, Care for Veterans chief executive Andy Neaves and chairman of trustees James Fanshawe, as well as staff and resident veterans.

James Bacharew, head of fundraising and marketing at Care for Veterans, said: “We are very grateful to everyone who came along to our events this weekend. Thank you to our incredible team of volunteers and supporters, as well as those who donated goods and services.

“It has been a challenging year for fundraising, so we are thrilled with the amount raised. This will help us to provide our life-changing services for those who have served our country at a time when they need it the most.”