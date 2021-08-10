The crew from Littlehampton Fire Station was supporting The Fire Fighters Charity and Young lives vs Cancer, the new name for the long-standing charity CLIC Sargent.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons Littlehampton, was happy to see the firefighters back for their annual car wash on Saturday.

She said: “We have raised a massive £525. Half will go to The Fire Fighters Charity and half to our chosen charity, Young Lives vs Cancer.

Littlehampton firefighters with a Rover 2000 they have cleaned