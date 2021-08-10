Car wash: Littlehampton customers pay handsomely to support firefighters’ charity effort
Littlehampton firefighters cleaned up mucky motors and made them sparkling in a charity car wash at Morrisons – and customers were more than happy to pay over the odds for the pleasure.
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 2:32 pm
The crew from Littlehampton Fire Station was supporting The Fire Fighters Charity and Young lives vs Cancer, the new name for the long-standing charity CLIC Sargent.
Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons Littlehampton, was happy to see the firefighters back for their annual car wash on Saturday.
She said: “We have raised a massive £525. Half will go to The Fire Fighters Charity and half to our chosen charity, Young Lives vs Cancer.
“Massive thanks to all the customers who paid more than the suggested amount.”