Capel Military Vehicle Show to return with fun for all the family

Tanks, helicopters, jeeps and trucks will be on display when the Capel Military Vehicle Show returns next month.

Offering fun for all the family, the event will take place at Aldhurst Farm, Temple Lane, Capel over the weekend of July 6 and 7.

A variety of military exhibitions from the south of England will be in attendance as well as arena displays, battle re-enactments, tank and fire power displays, car crushing, helicopter flights, RAF Chinook, inflatables, mini tanks, children’s rides, trade stands, catering, licensed bar, and live Saturday evening music.

Philip Harris said: “In the build up to the show we are engaging in three publicity events in the Horsham area namely June 22 at Tesco Broadbridge Heath, on June 29 at the Carfax Horsham town centre in aid of Help for Heroes and June 30 Forces Day in conjunction with The Royal British Legion - also in the Carfax Horsham town centre.

“We will be displaying military vehicles including some tracked vehicles for the public to see.”

The show will run from 9am-11.59pm on Saturday and 9am-4pm on Sunday. Adult tickets cost £9, children, OAPs and veterans £5 and a family tickets £25.

On-site camping and showers available.

For more, visit www.capel-military-vehicle-show.com or call 07802 334155.

