Capel Military Show set to be the biggest yet with 450 military vehicles and helicopters

Organiser Philip Harris said the event is being held on Saturday and Sunday 4th and 5th September 2021 at Aldhurst Farm, Temple Lane, Capel Surrey RH5 5HJ

He added: “As we have had no show for two years, this year we are endeavouring to make this our largest show with the appearance of over 450 vehicles and military helicopters already entered in aid of helping four military charities namely Royal British Legion, Help for Heroes, Royal Airforce Benevolent Fund and SSAFA.”

The show offers fun for all the family which is more action packed than before with tanks, cars being crushed, big guns being fired, explosive battles being fought, arena shows, a unique tug of war, shopping, trade stands, catering food light drinks and bar, evening entertainment and camping.

Capel Military Show is set to be the biggest yet

There will be free parking and dogs are allowed, Philip said and the event will be covid compliant.

He said: “For entry Tickets and further information please go to our website www.capelmilitaryshow.com. or contact Mike Sheehan 07802 334155 or Philip Harris 07770 642450.”