Candlelight vigil to be held for victims of Crawley Down attack

A candlelight vigil is to be held tonight in Crawley Down in memory of two women who were found dead outside a house in the village.

Detectives launched a murder investigation after the women - one aged 32 and one aged 76 - were discovered in Hazel Way on Sunday.

Police at the scene of the tragedy in Hazel Way, Crawley Down SUS-191223-104139001

A 37-year-old man who was discovered ‘seriously injured’ inside the house has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

In a message on social media, villagers have said they are to hold the candlelight vigil tonight outside the village shops ‘in memory of Sandy and Amy.’

Meanwhile, a book of condolence has been opened at the village church of All Saints, Crawley Down, and a fundraising campaign has been launched to raise money to support the victims’ families and to buy a memorial bench in honour of the two women.

Although the women have been named locally, Sussex Police has not yet formally released their identities.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Geldart, of Surrey and Sussex major crime team, is leading the murder investigation.

She said: “This is a tragic incident which has led to the death of two local women, one of whom was known to the suspect.

“Members of the public, police and paramedics did all they could to help the victims but sadly the two women died at the scene.

“I extend my heartfelt sympathies to their families, who are being supported by specialist trained officers.”

Chief Superintendent Jerry Westerman, West Sussex divisional commander, said: “This is an isolated yet shocking incident that has shaken many in the community.

“We are thankful to them for supporting officers as they go about their enquiries.”

See: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/samantha-burrows-4?utm_term=XbazyYE6g&fbclid=IwAR1S--uHXpbGhmIr1ukCA5XA-OlbAel7xDNLmlW1SHCyH5sR-diCVlKpA_A