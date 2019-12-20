Campsite wins gold award at Beautiful South Tourism Awards

An East Wittering campsite won a gold award at the Beautiful South Tourism Awards ceremony at the Grand Hotel in Brighton.

Stubcroft Farm Campsite, a family-run business based in East Wittering, was awarded a Gold Award in the in the Best Camping, Caravanning and Holiday Park category.

The Stubcroft Farm Campsite team at the awards ceremony at the Grand Hotel in Brighton

Managing director Simon Green said: “I am very pleased to receive this award –it was a bit of a shock when the result was announced.

“For a small family run business to be in the same league as major & well financed national attractions is a great honour.

“Credit must go to all our hardworking staff and especially fellow director Michaela Rozborilova who made this success possible.

“I am especially pleased that the judges took note of our work in customer service, environmental sustainability and accessibility which shows that you can put the environment and these issues as part of your core business plan and grow and succeed.

“We are proud to put Chichester and West Sussex on the tourism map and represent this great area in the Awards.”

Over the past year Stubcroft Farm Campsite also won several other awards including Green Tourism’s Silver Award, a top Quality in Tourism rating, a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence and were regional finalists in the Federation of Small businesses Green and Ethical category, making 2019 a very successful year for the campsite with a total of five awards.

As gold award winners the campsite will join other award winners in next year’s National Tourism Awards, to be held in June.

The awards recognise excellence across the UK’s tourism industry, which contributes significantly towards both visitor enjoyment and the local economies across the region.

They showcase those industry leaders who are creating and shaping the experiences that are enabling the regions visitor economy to compete in the global tourism market.

The event was organised by Visit Britain/TSE and hosted by Simon Calder, Britain’s leading TV travel commentator who also writes for several national newspapers and magazines.

Judging is carried out by an independent panel of industry leaders and experts in their field, selected for their impartiality, experience and suitability for each category.