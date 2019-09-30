Campaigners ‘working with experts’ in battle to halt controversial Horsham incinerator

Campaigners fighting plans for a controversial incinerator near Horsham say they are working full time with experts to put their case before a public inquiry.

An appeal by waste firm Britaniacrest Ryclying to build a recycling, recovery and renewable energy facility at Warnham is to be held in Horsham on October 29.

Opposition to the proposals is being put forward by the campaign group NoIncinerator4Horsham. Vice chairman Kevin Slatter said: “NoIncinerator4Horsham members are working full time with experts and barristers to pull together a compelling case and reasons that the building of an incinerator in the Horsham area should be refused.”

Meanwhile, the group is continuing a fundraising campaign to help pay for legal representation at the inquiry. An Autumn Fair is to be held at Warnham Comrades Club in Hollands Way, Warnham, from 2-4pm on October 12.

The club will also host a music event - Rock Off 2 - from 7.30pm-12am on November 22. Tickets are £5.

The public inquiry starts at Horsham Sports Club in Cricketfield Road at 10am on October 29.

See www.ni4h.org