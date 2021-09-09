Campaigners urge people to oppose Gatwick expansion plans ‘for greener future’

A spokesperson for Communities Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions - CAGNE - said: “Aviation is one of the biggest threats our planet faces today with no one silver bullet to an alternative source of fuel for planes flying in and out of Gatwick than burning fossil fuel.”

The group maintains that the airport should not be considering rebuilding its ‘emergency’ northern runway as a second runway ‘as the UK plays host to COP26 this November.’

The spokesperson added: “This is the wrong time for such expansion plans. Aviation needs to get its house in order.”

The Northern and Main Runways at Gatwick

However, the airport’s proposals are being welcomed by many after the loss of thousands of Gatwick jobs following the start of the pandemic.

A 12-week public consultation on Gatwick’s £500 million northern runway plans started today (September 9).