Campaigners fighting Horsham incinerator plans lodge Environment Agency complaint

Waste management firm Britaniacrest Recycling announced last November that it planned to start building the incinerator this summer after a planning inspector ruled it could go ahead, despite widespread opposition.

The company is currently seeking an environmental permit variation from the Environment Agency for the recycling site on the old Wealden Brickworks off Langhurstwood Road.

But members of the campaign group NoIncinerator4Horsham have now lodged a compaint with the Environment Agency.

They say they are concerned that public consultation over the permit variation was not widely advertised, that there are missing documents relating to the application, there is ‘ambiguous information,’ and ‘referencing errors.’

NoIncinerator4Horsham members are now asking the Environment Agency to nullify the consultation to enable them to add missing documents and clear information.