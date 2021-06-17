Call for donations to Horsham charity shop
A Horsham charity shop has said it needs people to donate clothing as it is running out of summer outfits.
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 4:39 pm
The Cancer Research UK shop in East Street is urging people in the town to bring in a bag or two of quality ladies’, men’s and children’s clothing to help raise vital funds for the charity.
A spokesman added: “We have been so busy in the shop that we are running out of summer clothing.
“Each bag could raise £30. Drop your bags into the shop anytime 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and Sunday 10.30am to 4.30pm.”