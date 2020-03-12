Call for development sites goes out to landowners from South Downs council

Landowners in a South Downs village are being asked if they are interested in putting their land up for development.

West Chiltington Parish Council is currently preparing its neighbourhood plan and is calling on local landowners to come forward if they want their land considered as a potential development site.

A spokesman said: “We need to identify site allocations for development in order to address local needs.”

The council wants to hear from anyone who has land likely to become available for development, or redevelopment, within the next one to five years, six-10 years or 11+ years.

It also wants to pinpoint areas of land that could accommodate five or more houses, or is above 0.25 hectares.

The council spokesman added: “The Neighbourhood Plan is looking to address our needs over the next 15 years.”

Any landowners interested in having their land considered are asked to enail West Chiltington Parish Council: clerk@wcpc.org.uk or telephone 01798 817434.